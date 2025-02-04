Cong warns against toll on KIIFB roads, Kerala FM says no decision yet

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 Ever since the news surfaced that the cash-strapped Kerala government is considering introducing a toll tax on all roads developed using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) to raise revenue, there has been a huge outcry, especially from the Congress-led UDF.

KIIFB is mulling to collect tolls on all roads constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore and above and the various modalities of how to collect the tolls are also being undertaken.

On Tuesday, State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal admitted that to increase the state revenue, various steps are being undertaken.

“KIIFB conducts studies on such projects but has not made any decisions regarding tolls specifically for roads and bridges built using KIIFB funds," said Balagopal.

Incidentally, what has upset many now, is the statement made by the then Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in 2016 when he told the Assembly that tolls will not be collected on roads and bridges constructed by KIIFB.

KIIFB was established as the principal funding arm of the Kerala Government in 1999 aimed to channelise funds for critical and large public infrastructure projects in the state.

Notably, it was Isaac who put the pedal to KIIFB and started mobilising and channelling funds for facilitating planned, hassle-free and sustainable development of both physical and social infrastructure.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said on Tuesday that if the Pinarayi Vijayan government tries to collect tolls on KIIFB-funded roads, it will be opposed strongly by parading people.

“The piquant financial position of the state is a result of extravagance, corruption and back door appointments. Right at the onset itself, we the opposition had strongly opposed KIIFB as it was a vehicle for off-budget borrowings and it would be detrimental to the people and now the fact that tolls are being planned itself is a challenge on the people. At no cost will we allow this,” said Satheesan.

State CPI-M secretary M.V. Govindan admitted that talks are there on this topic, but no decision has been made as yet.

“See, if the Centre is behaving like this when it ignores the felt needs of our state and is strangulating our state when it comes to finance, to go forward newer methods of revenue generation have to be looked into,” said Govindan.

With the Assembly all set to resume its sitting, this issue is definitely going to give enough ammunition for the Congress-led opposition to hit out at the Vijayan government.

