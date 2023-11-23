Cong won't return to power in Rajasthan, says PM Modi

Jaipur, Nov 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that given the Congress government’s record in last five years in Rajasthan, they will not be able to form the government again in the state.

"Remember my words, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will not be able to form the government again in Rajasthan as people know how they have mishandled the state in last five years," PM Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Deogarh, Rajasthan.

He said that Rajasthan has never seen such an anti-women government like the Congress government.

“Rajasthan is number one in riots, curfew and crime. The state has also reached the top as far as corruption and paper leaks are concerned,” Modi said.

He said that if BJP forms the government they will lead the state in the field of tourism, pilgrimage, investment, education, sports and industries.

Commenting on men’s state remarks, Modi said, “Ever since, I have heard the statement of men’s state, I am unable to control my anger. No one has insulted the Gujjars in Rajasthan like Congress has. Words like traitor and worthless were used for Rajesh Pilot's son.

He said that son of a Gurjar community struggles to make a place in politics, sacrifices all his life and after getting power, the royal family does not allow him to get to the highest position.

“Congress did the same with Rajesh Pilot and is doing the same with his son too. I sit here and look at the elderly worker of Derasari and bow down and look at him,” Modi said.

Modi said that the Congress has not answered about the questions he had raised on Rajesh Pilot

“On Wednesday, I said something about the ‘Shahi family’. Congress reacted sharply. The entire Congress set-up was shaken. But they have not answered what I had asked about Rajesh Pilot. They lying with full force that the royal family did not insult Rajesh Pilot,” Modi said.

Modi taking the name of local BJP worker Dharmchand Derasaria (95), he said that Derasaria, who spent 60 years for BJP, is sitting as a worker.

“The entire election campaign has been blessed because of his blessings,” Modi said.

Derasaria had also contested the assembly elections in 2008. On Thursday, despite his health issues, Derasaria reached the venue where PM Modi's addressed.

