Cong worker death case: K'taka Police say bullet fired from private revolver

Ballary (Karnataka), Jan 2 Tension escalated in Karnataka’s Ballari district after a Congress worker was shot dead, and the police said that the bullet was fired from a private revolver.

The deceased was identified as Rajashekar. In-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjit Kumar Bandaru stated on Friday that the police have registered four cases in connection so far, including a murder case that has been filed following a complaint by Congress workers. The family of the deceased has filed a complaint against some BJP leaders.

The Congress MLA from Ballari city, Nara Bharat Reddy, has alleged that the firing was carried out at the behest of mining baron and BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and demanded his immediate arrest.

The police have imposed prohibitory orders in the areas surrounding the residence of mining baron and MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy.

It may be recalled that supporters of MLAs Janardhana Reddy and Bharat Reddy clashed over the installation of banners to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in front of Janardhana Reddy’s residence on Thursday night. Janardhana Reddy’s supporters opposed the installation of the banners, resulting in a quarrel that escalated into stone pelting, lathi charge, and firing by both police and private gunmen.

In the ensuing chaos, Congress worker Rajashekar sustained a bullet injury and later died. The police had earlier stated that it was not clear who fired the fatal shot.

Speaking to the media, SP Ranjit Kumar stated, “The postmortem of the deceased Congress worker has been completed. According to preliminary information, the bullet that hit the Congress worker was not fired by the police. Preliminary investigations have revealed that it was fired by a private person. We are further investigating and awaiting the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Further inputs will be shared later.”

“We have made all security arrangements for his funeral. The situation is peaceful now. Additional forces have been called in from neighbouring districts,” he said.

“The bullet that killed Rajashekar was fired from a private revolver. The investigation is ongoing, and we are gathering details,” the SP stated.

“We have collected all CCTV footage and are analysing it. So far, four cases have been registered. Supporters of MLA Bharat Reddy have filed a complaint of murder in connection with the death of Congress worker Rajashekar. From the side of MLA Bharat Reddy’s close aide Satish Reddy, another complaint has been registered for attempt to murder,” SP Ranjit Kumar said.

Another individual has filed an atrocity case against Janardhana Reddy. The police have also registered a suo motu case against all those involved. Further investigation is underway, he added.

Giving details of the incident, SP Ranjit Kumar said, “Yesterday (January 1), in the Ahambhavi area, in front of Janardhana Reddy’s residence, a quarrel broke out over the installation of a flex banner in connection with the Valmiki statue inauguration.

“There was stone pelting between supporters of MLAs Janardhana Reddy and Bharat Reddy. An accidental firing incident also occurred, in which a Congress worker died. This led to an escalation of tension. The police have taken control of the situation and dispersed the crowd.”

“It cannot be termed a police failure. The police responded immediately when the incident occurred. There was a sudden development of events, and people gathered quickly. Initially, the situation could not be brought under control, but it was later reined in,” the SP stated.

Police sources said that more than 12 rounds were fired during the clashes. The police also found chilli powder and piles of stones on the roads.

The deceased Rajashekar’s father had worked for the BJP, while Rajashekar was associated with the Congress. MLA Bharat Reddy had staged a protest in front of Janardhana Reddy’s residence after the shooting.

Eshwar Reddy, brother of the deceased Rajashekar, said the incident occurred when his brother was with MLA Bharat Reddy. “My brother Rajashekar was with the Congress party. My father was a follower of BJP leader Somashekara Reddy. We have filed a complaint against the BJP,” he said.

The situation continues to remain tense and volatile in Ballari city.

