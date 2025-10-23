Cong worker dies after fire breaks out at home in Indore; Kamal Nath expresses grief

Indore, Oct 23 In a tragic incident, a senior Congress worker died of suffocation after fire broke out at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Pravesh Agrawal, was the national head of Narmada Sena of the Congress party. Initially, the fire broke out in a car showroom on the ground floor of the house.

According to initial information, the tragic fire accident took place at his residence in Scheme Number 78, above the Mahindra Showroom. The incident occurred between 4 and 5 a.m., according to police.

Pravesh Agrawal was living with his family on top of the building, while the Mahindra car showroom was located on the ground floor.

After noticing fire in his home, Agrawal showed courage by saving his wife and daughter, but unfortunately, he suffered severe suffocation from the smoke and died.

Pravesh's elder daughter, Somya Agrawal, was also seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment in the city hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is still unclear, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine how the tragic incident occurred.

This shocking incident has sent waves of grief across political and social circles throughout Madhya Pradesh, leaving many in deep sorrow over the loss of the young leader.

Senior Congress and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed his grief, stating that Pravesh Agrawal was a devoted Congress worker.

"I was deeply pained to hear the news of the demise of Congress leader Pravesh Agrawal and serious injuries to his wife and daughter in the fire incident at his residence in Indore," Kamal Nath wrote on X.

Former Chief Minister further stated that Pravesh Agrawal was a true soldier of the Congress. "May God grant peace to his soul. I pray for swift recovery of his other family members," Kamal Nath said.

Amit Chaurasia, State Spokesperson and Media Head of Dewas District for the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

