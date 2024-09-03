Cong works for social transformation, BJP represents social stagnation: Venugopal after AICC meet

New Delhi, Sep 3 Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday made some pointed remarks at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that it represents social stagnation. His sharp critique of the ruling party came after the meeting of newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretaries and Joint Secretaries at the party headquarters in the national capital.

"We are a force that works for social transformation, while the BJP represents social stagnation," Congress General Secretary (Organisation in-charge) said on X. Though, he did not elaborate on 'social stagnancy' jibe, his remarks look centred on BJP's hesitance and resistance on conducting a Caste-based census.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also taunted the BJP over its ideological mentor RSS unveiling its stance on the Caste Census and asked 'will the ruling party now hijack another guarantee of Congress?'

Congress, buoyed by its stupendous success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, conducted a major organisational reshuffle last week and appointed new Secretaries and Joint Secretaries, who will work closely with the General Secretaries and state in-charge for bettering the party's performance in upcoming elections.

The meeting at AICC headquarters on Tuesday saw the congregation of all these newly appointed Secretaries and Joint Secretaries at the meeting, chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

After the meeting, K.C. Venugopal said that going forward, the party's main purpose, as pointed out by Kharge and Rahul, would be "to fight against the BJP-RSS' divisive politics and work stridently to defend the Constitution".

The Congress MP from Kerala also exuded confidence that the new team would bring a turnaround in the party's fortunes.

"This diverse team that has strong representation from marginalised sections of society, with its youthful exuberance and pan-India profile, will bring new fervour to our party functioning," he said.

"I am confident that the new team will help our party grow from strength to strength and work with renewed passion in the days to come," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor