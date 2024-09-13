"Congratulations to AAP Family": Sunita Kejriwal’s First Reaction as Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Supreme court has granted bail to Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Excise policy scam case. This is the big relief for the party and Kejriwal's family. After this decision his wife Sunita Kejriwal, congratulated the "AAP family" for staying strong. She also wished for the release of other AAP leaders who are in jail.

"Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," Sunita Kejriwal said in a post on X. AAP MP Raghav Chadha also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Kejriwal. "I thank the Supreme Court... He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not just a name, but a brand of honest politics. He had to go to jail for 6 months because of his increasing popularity... AAP will get more strength... I welcome the decision... Welcome Back Arvind Kejriwal... We will make the further strategy after reading the final order of the Supreme Court to understand the conditions under which the bail has been given... There is a wave of joy in Delhi and the country... Arvind Kejriwal will lead the campaign for the AAP in the upcoming Haryana elections now," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia also welcomed the decision, saying once again the truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. "It has been proven once again that there is no other politician as true, honest and patriot like Arvind Kejriwal. BJP hatched thousands of conspiracy to arrest him. An honest man who was working to improve the lives of people was jailed, there is no greater sin than this in the history of democracy. Today, we salute and thank the Supreme Court, Constitution and Babasaheb. This is not a victory of truth, lies have also been exposed. Supreme Court observed that arrest by CBI was planned to stop his release in the ED case...People prayed for him and their prayers have been answered today, I thank them and the Almighty," he said.

Congress leader and RS MP Pramod Tiwari also welcomed the bail order for the Delhi CM. "First Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren got the bail and now it is Arvind Kejriwal... The Supreme Court found this case to be bailable... The central government is misusing central agencies as the frontal organisations against the Opposition parties. There is an environment of fear in the country... This is a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court and we welcome it," he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court said prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. Earlier, the apex court had reserved the verdict on September 5 after hearing counsels representing Kejriwal and CBI.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case