Congress, AAP chalk out strategy for Chandigarh seat

Chandigarh, April 24 INDIA bloc partners, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, for the first time, chalked out a joint strategy for the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency.

A strategy meeting of INDIA bloc partners was held here, which was, among others, attended by the INDIA candidate and former Union Minister Manish Tewari, AAP in charge for Chandigarh Jarnail Singh, Chandigarh Congress President H.S. Lucky, and Chandigarh AAP President Sunny Ahluwalia.

Leaders said there was total unanimity and consensus between the two parties that this election was important not just from the local reasons, but from the national perspective also.

They said each and every vote and seat would count and thus, the INDIA bloc was not leaving anything to chance.

Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh assured full support of AAP for joint candidate Tewari, saying all the AAP workers and leaders in the Union Territory were committed to ensuring his victory.

"It is not Tewari’s personal or individual election, but that of the alliance together," he said.

Tewari expressed gratitude to the workers and leaders of the Congress and the AAP for their support, saying that he was feeling overwhelmed with the support he was getting from the cadres of the two parties in the city.

The Congress leader appreciated the mutual understanding between the leaders and workers of the two parties, which was reflected in the tireless hard work everyone was putting in to ensure the victory of the INDIA candidate in the election.

He said everybody had realised how important this election was going to be not just for the two parties or their leaders but also for the common man across the country.

The BJP has fielded Sanjay Tandon, dropping two-term MP and actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher, while Shiromani Akali Dal has pitted three-time city councillor Hardeep Singh Saini, 41, as its candidate, making the election a three-cornered contest. In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the SAD had been allied with the BJP.

Chandigarh will go to the polls for its sole Lok Sabha seat on June 1.

