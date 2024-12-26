Congress accuses BJP of spreading misinformation over 'distorted' Indian map

Jammu, Dec 26 The BJP has alleged that the Congress put up a 'distorted' map of India in Belagavi city where the party is holding a CWC meet. The Congress has now accused the BJP of spreading misinformation, rejecting the party's claims as a mere "tactic of distortion and diversion."

The banners, part of Congress’ ongoing event in Belagavi, have sparked outrage for omitting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin in the map, leading to fresh political bickering.

Speaking to IANS, Ravinder Sharma said, “Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India. The BJP is simply trying to distract attention from its failures. They should first clarify their stance on B.R. Ambedkar’s statement.”

Sharma emphasised that the ongoing controversy was an attempt to deflect from real issues.

Sharma also trains guns at the BJP’s allegations that Congress is seeking to defame India.

He pointed out that the party was soon to mark the 140th Foundation Day of the Congress, a party he said has always fought for unity and national integrity.

“Congress has always worked to unite the nation, bringing together Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. Look at our sacrifices before and after independence. The BJP, on the other hand, has no legacy to show,” Sharma argued.

He further accused the BJP of exploiting religious and regional divisions for political gain, aiming to stay in power by creating divides within the country.

Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is holding a two-day event in Belagavi on December 26 and 27 to commemorate the centenary of the 1924 Indian National Congress session, which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. The event, which is drawing attention for its historical significance, will see the participation of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi.

