Congress accuses Goa CM of mocking democracy

Panaji, June 21 In a scathing attack, the Goa Congress alleged on Friday that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is mocking democracy by boasting about defection, which helped them become strong in the state Assembly.

During the birthday celebrations of Calangute MLA Michael Lobo recently, Pramod Sawant said that during the last Assembly elections, Lobo joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, but later returned to the party with seven MLAs.

“It is a very positive thing about Michael Lobo that he left alone but returned with seven MLAs,” Sawant had said.

Reacting to the remarks, Goa Congress General Secretary Pradip Naik said, “The Chief Minister is mocking democracy. This is an insult to the voters. These betrayers need to be taught a good lesson by the voters.”

On September 14, 2022, Michael Lobo along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, and Rudolf Fernandes joined the BJP, reducing the Congress' strength to just three MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly.

In July 2022, Congress removed Michael Lobo as the leader of the opposition, accusing him of hatching a conspiracy along with Digambar Kamat by hobnobbing with the BJP to split Congress MLAs. It also filed a disqualification petition against both the leaders for 'anti-party' activities.

