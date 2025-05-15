Congress-administration face-off in Darbhanga over venue for Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Samvad

Patna, May 15 A standoff has erupted in Darbhanga ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Samvad event after the district administration denied permission to hold it at the Ambedkar Hostel, drawing strong protests from Congress leaders and supporters.

The Congress had planned the student outreach at the government-run hostel in Madarpur, aiming to connect with Dalit students as part of Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing campaign.

However, District Welfare Officer Alok Kumar refused permission, citing concerns about potential disruption to the hostel's environment.

Defending the decision, District Magistrate Rajiv Roshan said, “An event like this cannot be allowed in a hostel setting. We’ve offered Town Hall as an alternative venue. They are welcome to hold it there.”

The denial sparked a confrontation between Congress leaders and district officials. NSUI workers and local Congress leaders staged protests, raising slogans and accusing the administration of political bias and deliberate obstruction.

To prevent any escalation, a heavy police presence and a duty magistrate were deployed at the hostel.

The Bihar Congress condemned the move on social media, calling it an attempt to suppress dialogue with students from marginalized communities.

“The administration is afraid of student unity. This is not just a denial of permission; it’s a conspiracy to silence Dalit voices,” a senior Congress leader said.

The party highlighted that Nyay Samvad focuses on key student concerns such as timely degrees, fair job opportunities, and relief from education loans -- issues particularly relevant to youth in Bihar.

The campaign had been promoted widely online, inviting students to join through missed calls and digital registration.

The incident has sparked a wider debate on students’ rights to assembly and political engagement. While the administration maintains it acted within the law, the Congress has accused it of stifling democratic discourse, especially on critical issues like education, justice, and reservations.

