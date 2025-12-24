'Congress always been in tukde-tukde mood': BJP on Priyanka Gandhi as PM face

New Delhi, Dec 24 As Congress MP Imran Masood pitched party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a potential Prime Ministerial face, the BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of being perpetually divided and confused.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress has “always been in a tukde-tukde mood”, adding that the abbreviation 'INC' appears to stand for 'I Need Confusion' rather than Indian National Congress.

He alleged that factionalism has become a defining feature of the party at both the state and national levels.

Poonawalla cited several examples to support his claim.

“In Rajasthan, we saw a rift between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. In Himachal Pradesh, there was a power tussle between Pratibha Singh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. In Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were at odds. At the national level, the Congress now appears to be split into two camps -- Rahul Congress and Priyanka Congress,” he said.

He further claimed that recent statements by party leaders reflect a lack of confidence in Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

“Sometimes Shashi Tharoor disagrees with Rahul Gandhi’s statements, Imran Masood pitches for Priyanka Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial face and later issues clarifications. Former leader Mohammed Moquim, who was expelled, also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s ability to lead and suggested that Priyanka Gandhi should be given a larger role,” Poonawalla added.

Referring to businessman Robert Vadra’s remarks supporting Priyanka Gandhi, Poonawalla said these comments further underline the internal crisis within the Congress.

“Even Robert Vadra backing Priyanka Gandhi suggests that there is no faith in Rahul Gandhi -- not among the public, not among allies, and not even within his own party. The Congress remains a family-run party, where leadership is decided within the family. What is clear is that Rahul Gandhi no longer enjoys the confidence of the people or the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also criticised the Congress, drawing parallels with internal differences within other political families.

“Just as there have been differences between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, similar differences have now emerged in the Congress between Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” Hussain said.

He added that while everyone has the right to dream of becoming Prime Minister, the BJP remains confident about its future.

“Anyone can aspire to the post of PM. Robert Vadra has the right to dream of Priyanka Gandhi becoming Prime Minister, which is why he considers her PM material. However, the BJP will continue to remain in power for the next 50 years,” Hussain added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Imran Masood batted for party general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate, drawing a comparison between her and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Masood made the remarks while responding to criticism from the BJP targeting Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly not speaking out strongly enough against violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

He said Priyanka Gandhi possessed the same resolve and capacity to counter anti-India narratives in the South Asian nation as her grandmother Indira Gandhi had demonstrated in her handling of Pakistan.

Speaking to IANS, Masood said, "Priyanka Gandhi had raised her voice foremost last time when violence took place in Bangladesh. Make Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister first, and then see how she responds, just like Indira Gandhi. Just like Indira Gandhi broke Pakistan into two places, Priyanka Gandhi will carry out such a treatment that the country (Bangladesh) would not be able to become a hub of anti-India narratives."

Soon after the remark by Imran Masood, Robert Vadra said that such expectations and demands naturally arise from different quarters, but the focus at present should remain on pressing issues affecting the country.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Robert Vadra said, “Everyone has their own demands. There are demands from various quarters that Priyanka should come forward. There are also demands that I should enter politics. But right now, the focus should be on the real issues that concern the people of the country.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor