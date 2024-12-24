Congress and BJP Councillors Clash Over Dr BR Ambedkar Row in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

There was a significant uproar as soon as the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meeting began on Tuesday, December. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors from the INDIA alliance raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP, criticising remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar (Babasaheb Ambedkar) and the resolution passed regarding the privatisation of electricity in Chandigarh.

During the session, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi presented a social media post in the House that highlighted allegations against nominated councillor Anil Masih, who served as the returning officer in this year’s mayoral elections. In response, nominated councillor Satinder Singh Sidhu accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, stating that "Kejriwal’s entire team is also a thief," and alleging that most of his party leaders are out on bail, questioning how they could accuse others.

Scuffle Between Congress and BJP

#WATCH | Scuffle erupted between Congress and BJP councillors over the subject of Dr BR Ambedkar during the general house meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation today



Congress and Aam Aadmi Party councillors passed a motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded… pic.twitter.com/Mi68BpMMG0 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

A heated exchange followed between BJP councillors Kuldeep Singh Sandhu and Gurpreet Singh Gabi, with Kuldeep tearing a poster held by Gabi. This led to commotion and prolonged chaos in the House. To control the situation, Mayor Kuldeep Kumar adjourned the meeting for 10 minutes.

At the time of writing, the House meeting had resumed peacefully, and a question-and-answer session was underway, with councillors raising various issues for discussion.