Congress announces 45 new national coordinators for SC Dept in major overhaul

New Delhi, Oct 21 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) unveiled a significant leadership revamp on Tuesday, with Congress president approving the appointment of 45 National Coordinators for the Scheduled Caste (SC) Department, effective immediately.

The announcement, detailed in a press release by General Secretary KC Venugopal, MP, signals a bold strategy to bolster the party’s grassroots presence and inclusivity ahead of key political challenges.

The newly appointed coordinators represent a diverse cross-section of the party, blending seasoned leaders with emerging talents.

Notable figures include Rajkumar Verka, SP Singh, Chandrasen B Rao, and Adv Meghna Sehra, alongside dynamic younger leaders like Pramod Jayant and Teena Chaudhary.

The list spans geographical diversity, with representatives such as Sukhvinder Singh Kotli from Punjab and N Preetham from the South, showcasing a nationwide outreach.

The team also features legal luminaries like Adv. Rahul Raj and Adv CV Santha Kumar, alongside social activists such as Dakxin Bajrange Chhara and Ajay Paswan, reflect a mix of professional and community-driven expertise.

The inclusion of women leaders like Reena Valmiki, Harshita Gandhi, and Ashwini Khobragade highlights the party’s emphasis on gender equity within its ranks.

The Congress President has approved the appointment of key leaders for the Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (KKC), effective immediately, as announced today.

The new appointees include Vice Chairpersons Ramesh Kumar Yadav and Nawab Shaik Ibrahim, Secretary Shahid Ali, and Regional Coordinator Dr Anshu J Anthony.

State Chairpersons appointed are Thoudam John Singh for Manipur and Chilambarasan for Puducherry.

This move, aimed at strengthening the party’s outreach to unorganised workers, reflects a strategic focus on regional representation.

The appointments signal a renewed effort to address the concerns of this vital workforce segment ahead of future political engagements.

Further details are awaited from the AICC leadership.

This restructuring comes as the Congress party aims to rejuvenate its organisational framework. Venugopal’s office hinted at forthcoming details regarding the coordinators’ specific roles.

The move is seen as a step to energise the SC wing, a critical voter base, and strengthen the party’s connection with marginalised communities.

