Congress announces 5 candidates for Karnataka's Legislative Council polls

New Delhi, Oct 29 Congress on Sunday announced the names of five candidates for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

In an official communication, Congress General secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved candidature of Ramoji Gowda for Bengaluru Graduates, Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers, K.K. Manjunath for South West Teachers, D.T. Srinivas for South East Teachers and Dr. Chandrashekara B. Patil for North East Graduates for the forthcoming elections to the Graduates'/Teachers' Constituencies."

Congress had won in the Karnataka assembly elections earlier this year.

