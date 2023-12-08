Congress announces new leadership for 10 district committees in Gujarat
By IANS | Published: December 8, 2023 11:46 PM2023-12-08T23:46:43+5:302023-12-08T23:50:04+5:30
Ahmedabad, Dec 8 The Congress has taken a step to strengthen its presence in Gujarat by announcing the appointment of district Congress committee presidents for 10 critical districts in the state.
As per a communication from Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the following leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of heading the district committees:
* Lalit Vasoya (Rajkot District Congress Committee)
* Bharat J. Amipara (Junagadh District Congress Committee)
* Himmantsinh Patel (Ahmedabad District Congress Committee)
* Jashpalsinh Padhiyar (Vadodara District Congress Committee)
* Pratap Dudhat (Amreli District Congress Committee)
* Chentansinh Parmar (Panchmahal District Congress Committee)
* Chandrashekher Dhabi (Kheda District Congress Committee)
* Vinubhai Kashibhai Solanki (Anand District Congress Committee)
* Praful Patel (Narmada District Congress Committee)
* Mukesh Patel (Dang District Congress Committee)
