Congress announces new leadership for 10 district committees in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 8 The Congress has taken a step to strengthen its presence in Gujarat by announcing the appointment of district Congress committee presidents for 10 critical districts in the state.

As per a communication from Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the following leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of heading the district committees:

* Lalit Vasoya (Rajkot District Congress Committee)

* Bharat J. Amipara (Junagadh District Congress Committee)

* Himmantsinh Patel (Ahmedabad District Congress Committee)

* Jashpalsinh Padhiyar (Vadodara District Congress Committee)

* Pratap Dudhat (Amreli District Congress Committee)

* Chentansinh Parmar (Panchmahal District Congress Committee)

* Chandrashekher Dhabi (Kheda District Congress Committee)

* Vinubhai Kashibhai Solanki (Anand District Congress Committee)

* Praful Patel (Narmada District Congress Committee)

* Mukesh Patel (Dang District Congress Committee)

