Congress announces statewide protest in Bihar against replacement of MNREGA

Patna, Jan 8 Following the passage of a new law in December 2025 replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with the VB-G RAM G scheme, the Congress on Thursday announced a statewide protest in Bihar, alleging that the move would adversely impact rural labourers and place an additional financial burden on poorer states.

Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said the party had serious doubts about the intentions of the Central government behind the new legislation. He alleged that the government had deliberately removed Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme, despite MNREGA having played a significant role in providing employment to rural workers, particularly in states like Bihar.

Khan pointed out that under the new law, states would now be required to bear 40 per cent of the scheme’s cost, a provision that did not exist under MNREGA, where wages were fully funded by the Centre.

“This change will severely impact economically weaker states like Bihar,” he said.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to dismantle MNREGA through the new legislation.

“First, the BJP has tried to erase the name of Bapu and the ideals of truth and non-violence. Second, the scheme has been converted into a mission. A scheme cannot be discontinued easily, but a mission can be withdrawn at any time,” Rajesh Ram said.

He further alleged that although the Centre has promised 125 days of employment under the new law, states have been denied meaningful decision-making powers, with all authority remaining with the Central government.

“Even the power to alter or discontinue the programme rests with the Centre. The Congress will not allow this system to be implemented under any circumstances,” he said.

Announcing the protest schedule, Rajesh Ram said the Congress has planned a statewide movement from January 10 to February 25.

According to the programme, district-level press conferences will be held on January 10, followed by a day-long fast on January 11. Panchayat-level public meetings are scheduled for January 12, while ward-level peace marches and protests will be organised on January 30.

District-level demonstrations will take place from January 31 to February 6, followed by Assembly constituency-level protests from February 5 to February 15. Regional rallies are planned from February 16 to February 25.

“The BJP government changed the name because it objects to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. The Congress will take this issue to the people and continue the movement for the next month,” Rajesh Ram said, adding that party leaders have resolved to intensify the struggle for workers’ rights at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, under the new law, several structural changes have been introduced. Rural households are now guaranteed 125 days of employment per year, compared to 100 days earlier.

The funding pattern has been revised from full Central funding to a 60:40 Centre–state ratio, requiring states to contribute 40 per cent of the cost.

The scheme also places greater emphasis on the creation of sustainable infrastructure, including water conservation projects, rural roads and disaster management works, rather than short-term manual activities.

