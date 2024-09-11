Congress anti-reservation face exposed: Devendra Fadnavis on Rahul's remarks in US

Nagpur, Sep 11 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Congress, saying that the grand old party's anti-reservation has been exposed with its leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the US.

The senior BJP leader said: "It is regrettable that on one hand, the Congress set up a false narrative during the Lok Sabha elections, and on the other, they go abroad and speak the language of ending reservation. Congress never honoured Babasaheb Ambedkar but defeated him twice."

He said that BJP has a clear pro-reservation policy and it will not allow the end of the reservation.

"Rahul Gandhi speaks about saving the Constitution in the country, and during his visit abroad, he speaks about ending reservation. It turns out that all their talk is false. Congress never honoured the Constitution and stopped Babasaheb Ambedkar from going to the Lok Sabha," the BJP leader claimed.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Ram Kulkarni also criticised Rahul over his anti-reservation statement and questioned whether the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee agrees with the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament's remarks in the US.

"Congress cheated the common man by spreading a fake narrative that the BJP will change the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has always taken an anti-India stand during his visits abroad," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also slammed Rahul, saying that the MahaYuti will not allow the end of reservation.

"It has been proved that Rahul Gandhi has a foreign mentality. Many ordinary Indian students have won the hearts of people globally with their intelligence. From Swami Vivekananda to today's intelligent IT students, many have raised the Indian flag in the US. Rahul has insulted all of them. We will never tolerate or accept insults to the country, our identities and our citizens. I condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement," remarked the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor