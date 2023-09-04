Congress appoints 3 members, including Arun Yadav as special invitee to screen committee for MP assembly polls

New Delhi, Sep 4 Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress on Monday announced appointing additional members as special invitees of the Screening Committee.

The Congress in an official note said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved for appointing additional members as the Special Invitees of Screening Committee for the ensuing Madhya Pradesh assembly elections-2023 with immediate effect."

The party has now included Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachauri and Ajay Singh Rahul as the Special Invitees in the Screening Committee.

On August 2, the Congress had named Jitendra Singh as chairman of the Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh with Ajay Kumar Lallu and Saptagiri Ulaka as its members.

While former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, CLP leader Govind Singh, state incharge JP Agarwal, campaign committee chairman Kantilal Bhuria, Kamleshwar Patel and party secretaries incharge of the state as its ex-officio members.

The party had last month also replaced state in-charge Agarwal with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in the poll-bound state.

The Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the state and is leaving no stone unturned to return to power, where it had lost power in March 2020 following the revolt by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who along with 22 MLAs deserted the party and switched to the BJP.

