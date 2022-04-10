Congress appoints Amrinder Singh Brar as new party chief in Punjab, Bajwa appointed CLP leader

The Congress on Saturday appointed Amirnder Singh Brar as the new party chief in Punjab and former MP Partap Singh Bajwa as leader of the party in the legislative assembly.

The appointments were made a month after the results of the assembly polls in the state in which Aam Aadmi Party won a massive majority ousting the Congress government from the state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier tendered his resignation following directions from the party leadership following the debacle in the assembly polls.

Amirnder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) is a former Youth Congress chief and is among the younger leaders of the party. .

The Congress appointed Bharat Bhushan Ashu as working president of Punjab unit and Raj Kumar Chabberwal as Deputy leader of the legislative party.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor