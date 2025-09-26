Congress appoints presidents for all 35 organisational dist committees in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday announced the appointment of presidents for all 35 organisational District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Odisha.

According to a press note signed by AICC General Secretary (Organization) K.C. Venugopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the immediate implementation of appointments of presidents to all 35 organisational DCCs and released the list of names.

“Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Presidents of the District Congress Committees of Odisha, as enclosed, with immediate effect. These appointments are made as part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. Under this initiative, AICC Observers assigned to each district conducted detailed reviews, engaged with party functionaries and other stakeholders, and submitted their comprehensive reports. Following the submission of these reports, one-to-one discussions were held with each Observer, as well as with senior leaders,” reads the order.

Based on this process, 35 leaders have been selected and announced as presidents of the respective organizational District Congress Committees.

It is pertinent here to mention that AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, on Monday, also held a review meeting with the party observers deputed to Odisha for the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in Delhi.

As part of the campaign, the AICC General Secretary, during his recent visit to Odisha, had also interacted with the Odisha Congress’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) members, AICC observers, other senior party leaders, legislators and workers during two important party meetings in Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting with the PAC members and other party leaders in Odisha, Venugopal had stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the district and grassroots level and said that PCC observers should play a decisive role in this process.

Venugopal had also said that the selection of presidents for all 35 organisational districts in Odisha under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan would be completed by September 30.

