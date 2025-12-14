Congress attacks MP Minister Vijay Shah over Ladli Behna Yojana remarks, demands dismissal

Bhopal, Dec 14 The political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh has once again turned tense after “controversial Minister” Vijay Shah issued a provocative statement regarding the Ladli Behna Yojana.

During a meeting of the District Development Advisory Committee in Ratlam, Shah declared that women beneficiaries of the scheme must attend a felicitation programme for the Chief Minister to show their respect.

He warned that those who fail to attend could see their applications for financial assistance put on hold.

Congress leaders also drew attention to Shah’s history of objectionable remarks. “The beloved sisters whom the BJP should be respecting are instead being insulted by its ministers,” Congress state president Jitu Patwar said in a sharp statement.

“From derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi to threats against the mothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh, this reflects the BJP’s frustrated and anti-women mindset. If the BJP has even a shred of morality left, it should demand Shah’s resignation immediately.”

Shah reportedly told officials that since the government is disbursing crores of rupees under the scheme -- providing Rs 1,500 per month to each beneficiary -- it was only fair that women express their gratitude at least once to the chief minister.

He added that beneficiaries whose payments had recently increased by Rs 250 would be investigated, and their applications suspended if they did not comply and did not turn up to show respect to the chief minister.

The remarks have sparked outrage. Congress leaders accused Shah of insulting crores of women across the state.

Former Minister P.C. Sharma described the statement as “an affront to the dignity of Ladli Behna beneficiaries” and demanded Shah’s immediate dismissal.

He argued that the BJP’s silence on the issue amounted to tacit approval, adding that the party had failed to act even after Shah’s earlier controversial comments.

In Indore, Shah had made disparaging comments about Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a decorated officer involved in Operation Sindoor. In 2013, he had passed indecent remarks about Sadhna Singh, the wife of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which led to his resignation at the time. More recently, in 2022, Shah courted controversy by mocking Rahul Gandhi’s unmarried status during a rally in Khandwa.

With nearly 2,50,000 women registered under the Ladli Behna Yojana in Ratlam district alone, Shah’s comments have triggered widespread debate, intensifying the political battle over women’s dignity and government accountability in Madhya Pradesh.

