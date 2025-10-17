Congress banks on star power to reclaim lost ground in Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17 The Congress party has announced a high-powered list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming by-election in the Nuapada Assembly Constituency, scheduled for November 11.

The list includes prominent leaders such as Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and senior Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) released the list on Friday, aiming to galvanise support for its candidate, tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi. Other notable campaigners include Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, Kanhaiya Kumar, Alka Lamba, OPCC leader Bhakta Charan Das, Congress legislature party leader Ramachandra Kadam, and MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

Party insiders believe the presence of national leaders will energise grassroots workers and help the Congress regain its foothold in the region.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have also unveiled their campaign strategies.

The BJP has fielded Jay Dholakia and will be supported by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jual Oram, and organisational in-charge Sunil Bansal.

The BJD, which has nominated former Minister Snehangini Chhuria, will be backed by former CM Naveen Patnaik and senior leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Pranab Prakash Das, and Arun Sahoo.

With heavyweight leaders from all major parties entering the fray, the political temperature in Nuapada is set to rise sharply in the run-up to the bypoll.

