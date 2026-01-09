Congress 'begged' job aspirants in 2023, 'beating' them in 2026: MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Jan 9 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised the Telangana government over the alleged crackdown on unemployed demanding a job calendar, saying the Congress was "begging" job aspirants in 2023 and is beating them in 2026.

Bandi Sanjay took to 'X' on Friday to condemn the police action against the job aspirants protesting at Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"Is this the Indiramma Rajyam - Rahul Gandhi? A state where filthy slurs are hurled against the very youth who voted you into power? Job Calendar has turned into a Calendar of Betrayal," the MoS posted.

"Students voted for 2 lakh new jobs, not recycled notifications and abuse. How is Congress any different from BRS? This is not just a policy failure but a clear breach of trust. Strongly condemn the attack on protesting job aspirants. They don't want your speeches but want notifications and jobs," the BJP leader added.

Job aspirants on Thursday staged a massive protest at Ashok Nagar over the delay in the issuance of the job calendar.

The protestors marched from City Central Library in Chikkadpally to Ashok Nagar X roads, raising slogans such as "We want the job calendar" and "Immediate recruitment of two lakh jobs".

Tension prevailed in the area when a scuffle erupted between protesters and the police. Several protestors were taken into custody by the police.

The protestors said that the Congress government has failed to fill 2 lakh vacancies in government departments as promised during 2023 Assembly elections.

A similar protest was held at the Dilsukhnagar area in the city on Wednesday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao also took to 'X' to condemn what he called the "brutal crackdown" by the police on unemployed youth who were peacefully protesting in Dilsukhnagar and Ashok Nagar.

The former minister said that before the elections, Congress leaders roamed around the Ashok Nagar library inciting the unemployed to further their own agenda.

"They exploited the unemployed, turned them into Congress party workers, and used them for campaigning by making them go door-to-door. After coming to power, they are now crushing the voices of the same unemployed youth with an iron fist," he said.

Harish Rao accused the government of "gifting" lathi charges, arrests, and handcuffs to the unemployed. "The Congress has turned the job calendar into a jobless calendar. They cheated the youth by promising two lakh jobs in the first year. They deceived the unemployed by not fulfilling the promise of the unemployment allowance," he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government is spreading propaganda that it has employed 60,000 people, when not even 10,000 jobs were provided in two years.

