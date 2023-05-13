Congress begins advance celebrations of Karnataka assembly election



If one goes by trends, Congress could be returning to power in the state. The simple majority mark is 113 seats. As per ECI trends, Congress is leading in 76 of 140 seats, the BJP in 45 and JDS in 16.After a fierce electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and JD(S), the counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is being held today.

Celebrations are underway at AICC HQ in New Delhi as the party inches towards the halfway majority mark in. Ladoos being distributed at AICC HQ in New Delhi amid celebrations as the Congress inches towards the halfway majority mark in.

The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP.



