Congress best suited to lead INDIA bloc, says DMK

Chennai, Dec 11 Tamil Nadu’s ruling political party and a key member of the INDIA bloc, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday expressed its support for the Congress party as the most suitable leader of the Opposition alliance.

DMK spokesperson and senior leader T.K.S. Elangovan, speaking to IANS, emphasised that the Congress has a nationwide presence, making it the ideal choice to lead the INDIA bloc.

His comments came amid recent controversies where some constituents of the INDIA bloc proposed Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the leadership role after she stated that she could lead it.

Elangovan argued that while the Congress has a pan-India appeal, the influence of regional parties like the Trinamool Congress is limited.

“Even in Tamil Nadu, the Trinamool Congress is not popular,” he pointed out.

The DMK leader further noted the excellent rapport his party shares with Congress leaders, underscoring the general sentiment within the DMK that the Congress should lead the alliance.

Elangovan also expressed confidence in the DMK-led alliance’s prospects for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, predicting a landslide victory.

Citing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s earlier remarks, he said the DMK-led alliance would win over 200 of the 234 Assembly seats.

According to Elangovan, the stellar performance of the Stalin-led government would be a key factor in the alliance’s success.

He also attributed the DMK’s dominance in Tamil Nadu to its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the INDIA bloc secured all 39 parliamentary seats in the state, along with the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), P.K. Sekar Babu, echoed this optimism, asserting that the DMK-led alliance aims to win all 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

His remarks came in response to criticisms by Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, who had dismissed the DMK’s claims as overly ambitious and “boastful.”

Sekar Babu, while distributing welfare assistance to orphanages in Kolathur recently, stated, “Some critics who have no grassroots connection are questioning our claim of winning 200 constituencies. But our target for the 2026 elections is not just 200 seats; we are aiming to win all 234 constituencies. The DMK will secure a clean sweep.”

