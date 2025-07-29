Congress-BJP clash escalates over 'Operation Sindoor', ceasefire decision

New Delhi, July 29 The political atmosphere in the national Capital intensified on Tuesday as Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram over his remarks questioning the origin of terrorists involved in the massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam terror attack.

Chidambaram had said, "Why do you assume they came from Pakistan?" — a comment that has triggered sharp reactions from the BJP.

Responding to Chidambaram, Joshi accused the Congress of repeatedly echoing Pakistan’s narrative. “Whenever a terrorist incident occurs, Congress ends up speaking the language of Pakistan. When we expose Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism and seek to isolate it globally, Congress speaks in its favour,” Joshi told reporters outside Parliament.

He further added that Chidambaram could have raised the question directly with Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament but chose to speak outside, suggesting political motives behind the remarks.

“Are they trying to say that the attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan were wrong? That’s what it sounds like,” Joshi added.

On whether the India-Pakistan cricket match should be held, he simply said, “We will see.”

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP MP Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of repeatedly lowering the morale of the armed forces. “I will not call them traitors, but their actions certainly reflect that. Congress always ends up hurting the sentiments of our jawans,” he said.

Meanwhile, voices in the Congress continue to attack the ruling dispensation.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain slammed the government, stating, “We have no expectations from this government because it neither believes in giving answers nor in holding discussions. They even label questions as wrong.”

Similarly, Congress MP Deepender Hooda questioned the government’s rationale for agreeing to a ceasefire with Pakistan. “When our Army had brought Pakistan to its knees, why did we agree to a ceasefire? The nation wants to know. It was the best time to advance towards PoK and go after the heads of groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Why did the government retreat?” Hooda asked.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating the ceasefire. “Trump boasted 28 times that he forced the ceasefire by threatening trade sanctions. Why doesn’t our Prime Minister counter that claim?”

The heated exchange reflects the deepening political divide on national security and India-Pakistan relations.

He also said that when 'Operation Sindoor' is still ongoing, then, what is the purpose of conducting a India-Pakistan match.

