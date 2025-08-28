Congress calls unanimous consent on 27 per cent OBC reservation in MP its victory

Bhopal, Aug 28 Soon after an all-party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday adopted a formal resolution to clear the way for full 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates, the Congress called the development its victory.

After the all-party meeting was over, Congress MLA and LoP in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, said the "relentless battle" of his party for 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates for the last six years has now succeeded.

"After the Kamal Nath-led Congress government passed the bill to provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates in 2019, the BJP pointed out hurdles and opposed it in the court. Now, a unanimous consent has been made to clear the way for a 27 per cent reservation to OBC. It's the victory for Congress," Singhar said.

Addressing a press conference at his home, Singhar said that the Congress delegation that attended the all-party meeting has demanded that the government should file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to ensure that it has approved "27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates".

Singhar later told IANS that the Congress delegation has also demanded that the proposal be passed in the state Assembly.

A formal resolution to ensure the full 27 per cent reservation for OBCs has been unanimously adopted by Madhya Pradesh's political leadership, marking a decisive shift in the state's legal and administrative posture ahead of upcoming Supreme Court hearings.

The meeting was called on Thursday morning at Chief Minister Yadav's residence, where representatives from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party joined the ruling BJP in endorsing the quota.

"All parties are unanimously democratic in ensuring 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes," CM Yadav declared after the meeting, framing the consensus as both a political and constitutional imperative. With multiple petitions pending before the Supreme Court, the issue remains sub judice."

The Apex Court is scheduled to begin day-to-day hearings from September 23.

In preparation, the state has called for a joint session of legal experts before September 10 to harmonise arguments and ensure that no eligible section within the OBC community is left out of the reservation framework.

