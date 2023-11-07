Congress campaign in tea garden areas benefiting BJP: Himanta

Guwahati, Nov 7 While the Congress party in Assam has been running a high-voltage campaign in tea garden areas to woo voters, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that it has actually benefited the BJP and many leaders from those areas are now joining the saffron camp.

Sarma was attending a joining ceremony of prominent members of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) in Biswanath and Tezpur on Tuesday.

He told reporters, “Prominent ACMS members and in-charges formally joined the BJP in Biswanath and Tezpur. After the Congress began touring tea garden areas throughout the state, a large number of members of the organisation expressed interest in joining the BJP.”

“Thus, I believe that the BJP is now far stronger than it was before the Congress' tea garden campaign. I also think it would be to our advantage if the Congress runs more such campaigns", Sarma said.

He further went on to say that the BJP likewise wanted to connect with the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“At BTR, our goal is to get to know the people of each booth and their problems. In that region, there are 15 Assembly constituencies, and each one has two hundred polling booths. We have tasked our party workers with visiting 3,000 polling booths in the area and speaking with voters about their complaints", the Chief Minister said.

