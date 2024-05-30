Congress candidate campaign smacked of false arrogance: Chandigarh BJP candidate

Chandigarh, May 30 The BJP Chandigarh candidate for the Lok Sabha seat, Sanjay Tandon, on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on his counterpart and Congress leader Manish Tewari for “hitting below the belt” all through his campaign.

Tandon told the media that Tewari’s campaign smacked of false arrogance and egoism through which he aspired to reflect his “status” more than addressing the problems of the people of Chandigarh.

“All through the campaign Tewari has been seeing things in Chandigarh through his coloured glasses,” said Tandon, adding he wished that Tewari was more grounded in his campaign.

Tandon said his dependence on social media platforms like X and others simply reflected his “shallow understanding of the ground realities”.

“Today for sure, I can say that Tewari is the second Kejriwal who eats his words with regrets. There have been a series of examples when Tewari ate his words after putting them on social media as Kejriwal has been doing,” Tandon said.

Tandon asked Tewari to explain how many times he has visited Chandigarh in the last four decades. “I have been engaged in so many social activities to relate to the people be it crisis times of pandemic or otherwise.”

Taking a dig at the frequent change of constituencies that Tewari has been resorting to, Tandon questioned the two-time MP Tewari, who has his voter card from Ludhiana in Punjab, whom will he vote for, the Congress or AAP, in Ludhiana from where he has his voter card?

In Punjab, the AAP is contesting the elections alone without any alliance with the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

Chandigarh will go to the polls on its lone seat on June 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor