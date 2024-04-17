Congress candidate Ramakant Khalap files nomination for North Goa seat

Panaji, April 17 Congress leader and former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap on Wednesday filed his nomination from the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

Khalap will contest against BJP’s candidate and Union Minister Shripad Naik, while in South Goa, the Congress candidate and former Indian Navy officer Viriato Fernandes, who filed his nomination earlier, will compete against BJP candidate and industrialist Pallavi Dempo.

Polling in both seats of the coastal state will be held on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to media persons after Khalap filed his nomination, state Congress President Amit Patkar said that Congress has got tremendous support from across the state.

"The Pramod Sawant government has lodged criminal cases against our candidate Viriato Fernandes, who had tried to stop the destruction of the environment and agitated to save the culture of Goa. We are proud that we have fielded a candidate, who works in the interests of the state," he said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the ruling BJP is doing "dadagiri" and "dictatorship".

"There is unemployment in the state and the BJP government has compromised on the Mhadei issue. Our candidates will raise these issues and will work in the interests of the state. We will expose the ‘Ravan Rajya’ and corruption going on in the state,” he said.

Leaders of other INDIA bloc parties were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor