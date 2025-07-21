Congress celebrates Kharge's birthday with cake-cutting ceremony; Rahul, Priyanka join in

New Delhi, July 21 Congress celebrated the birthday of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday with a warm cake-cutting ceremony, where Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gathered with several party leaders to extend their greetings.

The party shared the celebratory moments on social media, calling it a tribute to Kharge’s lifelong dedication to public service.

Posting from its official X handle, the Congress party wrote: "Warm birthday wishes to Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge! On this special day, LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi, along with senior party leaders, visited him to personally convey their heartfelt greetings. A moment of warmth and respect as we celebrate a life dedicated to public service."

Kharge, who currently serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, received birthday greetings from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi also took to the platform to express his admiration for Kharge’s leadership.

“Wishing Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji a very happy birthday! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to the people of India inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health and happiness,” he posted.

Priyanka Gandhi also wished Kharge, calling him a guiding force.

“Heartiest birthday wishes to the honourable President of the Indian National Congress and our guide, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. Your commitment to the principles of our Constitution, democracy, and social justice, along with your leadership, is a source of inspiration for us all. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

In the video, several senior party members were seen gathered around Kharge, who cut a cake and shared light-hearted moments with them.

The Congress party described the event as a reflection of unity and mutual respect among its senior leadership.

