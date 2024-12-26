Congress centenary session: Fake Gandhis flaunting themselves in Belagavi at taxpayers' expense, says Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka), Dec 26 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that "fake Gandhis are flaunting themselves in Belagavi at the expense of taxpayers' money".

Speaking to the media during a DISHA meeting in Karnataka's Mandya, the Union Minister criticised the Congress for the Mahatma Gandhi centenary celebrations in Belagavi.

"The Congress government is planning programmes under Mahatma Gandhi's name and is spending crores on his centenary events. However, I did not see Mahatma Gandhi's photo anywhere in the posters at the event. Instead, massive cutouts of fake Gandhis have been put up," he remarked.

"What we see today is not the original Congress, but a fake Congress. The Congress conducting these programmes in Belagavi is that very fake Congress. After Independence, Mahatma Gandhi himself suggested dissolving the Congress party. That Congress no longer exists. What we have now is 'Alibaba and 40 thieves' Congress," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said.

He clarified that he had no objection to programmes convened under Mahatma Gandhi's name.

"He (Mahatma Gandhi) fought a united struggle to achieve Independence. But has Gandhi's vision of Ram Rajya been realised in today's governance? Has his dream of Gram Swaraj been fulfilled?" he added.

"The Central government has released Rs 448.29 crore from the 15th Finance Commission's grants to develop villages through panchayats. However, despite months passing since the funds were released, they have still not reached the panchayats," he lamented.

He also expressed concern about the poor state of government hospitals in the state.

"The condition of government hospitals is pathetic. Due to the lack of quality treatment, there have been repeated deaths of mothers and infants. There are no doctors or nurses in these hospitals. Over two lakh government posts are lying vacant. How can governance be effective in such a situation?" Union Minister Kumaraswamy asked.

He criticised the state government's guarantees, saying, "The government keeps harping about guarantees every day. Let them give people another Rs 2,000, I have no objection. But they are imposing exorbitant taxes. They've taken loans of Rs 2 lakh crore to provide these Rs 2,000 payments. Who is going to repay this debt? Isn't it the common people who will ultimately bear this burden?"

Union Minister Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the death of three soldiers from Karnataka in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district where an Army vehicle plunged into a gorge.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of soldiers in this accident. Among the deceased, three soldiers were from Karnataka. May God give strength to their families to bear this loss. It was a heart-wrenching incident. The Central government will extend all necessary support to these families," he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor