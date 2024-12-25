Congress centenary session: We are all geared up for mega celebrations in K'taka's Belagavi, says Venugopal

Bengaluru, Dec 25 Commenting on the preparations for the centenary event of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the Congress President in a session held at Belagavi in 1924 to launch the Independence struggle, the party's National General Secretary (Organisation) and Congress MP, K.C. Venugopal, said that the grand old party is geared up for mega celebrations scheduled to be held on December 26 and 27.

Taking to social media account X, Venugopal said, "We are all geared up for the two-day mega celebrations in Belagavi, as we commemorate the centennial anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's taking over of the Congress Presidency."

"Walking in his footsteps, we will be holding a Nava Satyagraha to reiterate our commitment to his principles, as well as the Constitution and the path shown to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We will also be holding a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally along with the extended Congress Working Committee meeting over the next two days," he added.

"As the primary opposition to this fascist regime, it is our duty to continuously remind the people of India about how we are fighting on the right side of history, against those who seek to destroy the essential ethos of Indian democracy. We look forward to an enriching two days ahead," he said.

In honour of the centenary of the Belagavi session, the State Electricity Department has beautifully illuminated the city.

The Congress leaders have urged the people of the state, especially those in the Kittur Karnataka region, to witness this decoration.

Electric production began in Shivanasamudra of Karnataka in 1904, and during the 1924 Belagavi session, the city was adorned with lights.

The Congress has photographs of those decorations, inspired by the Virupaksha temple style.

Similar decorations have been done this time as well.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the upcoming public gathering on December 27 on the occasion of the centenary celebration is named "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution".

Shivakumar said, "We have declared this area as Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. On December 26, the Congress Working Committee meeting will be held near Gandhi Well, also known as Pampa Sarovar. In 1924, during the Belagavi Congress session, Mahatma Gandhi presided over the event. Today, it is a matter of pride that Karnataka's Mallikarjun Kharge holds the same position. Karnataka leaders Gangadhar Deshpande and former PM late Jawahar Lal Nehru, then the Congress General Secretaries, organised that session in Belagavi on an 80-acre ground. Now we are conducting the working committee meeting in the same location."

"Our leaders then led the freedom struggle, guiding the nation, and achieved independence, becoming revered figures. To commemorate this, we have planned these programmes. This is not just a Congress event but an occasion for all. The working committee meeting will discuss the country's direction and how to strengthen it during these challenging times," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

"We have invited members of the party's working committee, current and former Chief Ministers from various states, leaders of legislative parties, State Congress Committee presidents, MPs, MLAs, party workers from across the state, and the general public to participate," he added.

"We have collected records of the 1924 session and will release them as a book tomorrow. On December 26 at 10 a.m., Gandhi's statue will be unveiled at Veer Soudha followed by a photo exhibition. At 10:45 a.m., a Khadi fair will be inaugurated. At 11:15 a.m., I, along with the Chief Minister, will unveil the Gangadhar Deshpande memorial and inaugurate a photo exhibition of his work. At 3 p.m., the working committee meeting will begin, followed by a dinner hosted by the Congress President at 7 p.m.," Shivakumar said.

On December 27, at 10.30 a.m., the statue of Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha will be unveiled by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The Chief Minister will preside over the programme, which will be attended by Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, he added.

