Congress cheated people with false promises, says KTR

Hyderabad, May 20 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the Congress cheated the people of Telangana by making false promises to come to power.

He reiterated that the Congress government has failed to fulfill six guarantees given during Assembly elections.

He addressed two meetings at Kothagudem and Yellandu as part of the party's campaign for election of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency.

The BRS leader appealed to voters to elect BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy in the by-election scheduled to be held on May 27.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was making false claims that he fulfilled five out of six guarantees.

Stating that there are 13 promises in six guarantees, he said the government only implemented one promise. It was free travel for women on TSRTC buses.

He recalled that BRS had cautioned people not to believe the promises of Congress, but people wanted to give a chance and they have given a chance.

"The Congress came to power with six guarantees and in these six months people know what has happened," he said.

Stating that none of the promises made to farmers have been fulfilled, he said Rakesh Reddy should be elected to question the lies and false claims of the Congress.

The BRS leader said even Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi made false claims that Congress is giving Rs 2,500 to every woman.

He mentioned that in 60 years only three medical colleges were set up in the state but in 10 years, KCR established 33 new medical colleges.

Like a chameleon, who changes colour, Revanth Reddy is changing dates for farm loan waiver.

He alleged that BJP and Congress will privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited KTR reiterated that the BRS during its 10-year rule filled two lakh vacancies.

He advised voters to ask those coming to seek their votes whether there is any other state in the country which provided so many jobs.

He claimed that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could answer this during the Assembly elections.

The BRS leader said that if anybody proves that any other state provided more jobs than Telangana did in 10 years, he would resign as MLA.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy claimed to have given 30,000 jobs but the fact is that these jobs were sanctioned when KCR was the chief minister.

KTR said that since providing government jobs to everyone is not possible, the BRS government provided employment opportunities for 24 lakh people by bringing investment in the private sector.

He said while the BRS failed to inform people about this achievement, its opponents ran a false campaign against the BRS government and some unemployed believed the false propaganda.

He said the state needs strong opposition leaders who can make Revanth Reddy fulfill his promise of providing two lakh jobs.

