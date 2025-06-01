Congress chief echoing Pakistan's lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

Begusarai, June 1 Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of questioning the valour of the Indian armed forces by demanding proof of damage inflicted during Operation Sindoor.

Singh criticised Kharge for his remarks in the wake of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's statement on "aircraft loss" during the recent hostilities and rejecting Pakistan's claims of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect".

"It is unfortunate for the country that the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha is from Congress and is raising such questions. If they still want proof of Operation Sindoor, they should go to Pakistan and ask for evidence. Pakistan is unable to provide any, and it is unfortunate that the Congress party has always demanded proof of the valour of the army," Singh told reporters.

"Operation Sindoor is being lauded by the world. It was carried out in retaliation for the targeted attacks in Pahalgam. Unlike them (Pakistan), we carried out precision strikes against terrorists without harming civilians; this is being praised globally," he added.

Giriraj Singh further accused Kharge of playing into the hands of India's adversaries.

"Kharge is speaking Pakistan's language. He should be ashamed that, being the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he is making such comments," Singh said.

Kharge on Saturday had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament following General Chauhan's remarks in an interview in Singapore.

The Congress leader also called for a comprehensive independent review of India's defence preparedness, akin to the Kargil Review Committee.

General Chauhan had categorically dismissed Pakistan's claims in the interview, saying that the claims are "absolutely incorrect".

Meanwhile, previously, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, had also stated, "Losses are a part of combat", while affirming that all Indian Air Force pilots had returned safely.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor