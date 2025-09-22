Congress chief Kharge constitutes Political Affairs Committee for party's Tripura unit

New Delhi/Agartala, Sep 22 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday constituted a 25-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), a party statement mentioned.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal in a statement said that party’s central observer for Tripura Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will be the Chairman of the PAC.

TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha, three party MLAs – Sudip Roy Barman, Birajit Sinha and Gopal Chandra Roy are also the members of the PAC.

Former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman, former MLAs -- Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl, Ashok Debbarma, Jyotirmoy Nath, Manindra Reang, veteran lawyer Pijush Kanti Biswas and two women leaders -- Khumtia Tripura (Debbarma) and Sangita Das are also the members of the policy making body.

Heads of all Congress’ frontal organisations in the state by virtue of post will also be the member of the PAC.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday urged Chief Minister Manik Saha to ensure a proper and impartial probe into the bank fraud amounting to Rs 16.38 crore.

According to police through several cloned cheques, Rs 16.38 crore was recently withdrawn from the bank account of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The government has constituted a four-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police to probe into the fraud.

One cashier of the bank branch concerned was arrested. While addressing the media, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said, "We urge the chief minister to ensure a proper and impartial probe into the fraud.”

He also claimed the bank authority has cleared cheques amounting to Rs 16.38 crore after “proper verification of the signatures”.

"The Rs 16.38 crore was disbursed to 78 bank accounts, and later the money was deposited into two accounts owned by two persons living in Delhi and Nagpur,” Saha said.

