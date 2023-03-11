Congress chief M Kharge expresses grief over demise of KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed grief and anguish over the demise of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)'s working president R Dhruvanarayana by saying that it is a huge loss for the party.

"Deeply anguished and pained by the passing away of R Dhruvanarayana. He was not just a grassroots political, but the finest human being. His demise is not just the loss for @INCIndia, but a huge personal loss for me as well. My thoughts are with his family and followers," Kharge said in a tweet.

Dhruvanarayana, 61, a former member of Parliament passed away at a hospital in Mysuru this morning.

Doctors at DRM Multi Speciality Hospital in Mysuru confirmed the demise of the Congress leader.

"R Dhruvanarayana complained of chest pain, and his driver brought him to the hospital at around 6.40 am. But he didn't survive," Dr Manjunath, a doctor at the hospital said.

Condoling the demise of the Congress leader, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the late leader was a softspoken person and a voice of the State in Parliament.

CM Bommai also announced that the deceased Congress leader's last rites would be performed as per the State's honour.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Dhruvanayana and called this a huge loss to the party.

"Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed condolence over the demise of Dhruvanayana.

"No words can describe the irreparable loss of our ever-smiling friend, our leader & easily the most dedicated foot soldier of Congress, Sh. Dhruvanarayan. Dedicated to the cause of the poor, an avid champion of downtrodden, we will miss u forever my friend. RIP," he tweeted.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also mourned the demise of the Karnataka unit Congress leader.

"Shocked at the passing away of KPCC Working Pres. R. Dhruvanarayana ji. He will be remembered for his commitment to the Congress through thick and thin, and his illustrious tenure in Parliament. My condolences to his family and well-wishers in this time of grief," he said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor