Congress Chintan Shivir may witness demand for 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC, minorities in party

As Congress is grappling with a series of defeats, leaders of OBC, SC, ST and minorities are pondering over demanding fifty per cent reservation in party during party's Chintan Shivir.

There is now a preparation to raise the voice of social engineering on a large scale in the oldest party of the country. In the party's Chintan Shivir, the leaders of the majority society are preparing to unite and demand a 50 per cent reservation within the organisation.

In fact, the party is going to hold a Nav-Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan from May 13 to 15 in the campaign to revive the Congress. Six committees have been formed for that camp, one of which is social justice and empowerment.

The convener of this committee is Salman Khurshid while its committee includes Digvijay Singh, Meira Kumar, Kumari Selja Tuki Nabam, Anto Antony, Narain Rathwa and K Raju. Other members included in the Sub Committee are the chairman of SC-ST department Rajesh Lilothia, chairman of OBC department Captain Ajay Yadav and chairman of minority department Imran Pratapgarhi.

This committee is making virtual contact on a large scale with the people of OBC, SC, ST, and minorities working in the social sector. Along with this, discussions are also being held with the Congress politicians of this society across the country.

After this long discussion, the discussion will be held in the Chintan Shivir, as in the constitution, there is 50 per cent reservation for SC, ST, OBC and minorities. Thus, on the same line, 50 per cent reservation should be given to this society in the party organisation. At present, no one wants to speak openly regarding this demand. Perhaps the leaders associated with this campaign are apprehensive that even before the Chintan Shivir, there will be a dispute within the party regarding this. Whenasked Rajesh Lilothia, Chairman, SC Department, about this, he said that we are discussing it extensively amongst ourselves for the betterment of the party, we have planned a series of meetings with the non-political personalities also on this subject whose conclusion we will bring to the fore in the Chintan Shivir.

According to sources, after completing the consultation on May 9, a draft will be prepared in this regard and will be submitted to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for which a meeting has been called at her residence on May 9 at 11.30 am hour before the scheduled meeting of CWC on the same day at party headquarters. Leaders, associated with this campaign, believe that even if there is opposition within the party to this proposal, this demand will be kept loudly and advocated for its approval.

For this, data and necessary facts are also being collected so that it can be made clear that, if to take the votes of this majority society (Bahujan Samaj), they will have to give responsibility to the organization on the same basis.

On the whole, the Congress once called the party of Brahmins, is going to take steps towards a major change in the organization to recover from the electoral defeats after a long time. But the question is, will the proposal be approved? And even if the approval is given, will it really be able to get off the ground in the right way?

( With inputs from ANI )

