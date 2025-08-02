Congress conclave places emphasis on social justice, federalism and Constitutional values

New Delhi, Aug 2 The All India Congress Committee's National Conclave on "Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives & Pathways" convened on Saturday, raising serious concerns about what it described as efforts by the current BJP-led NDA government that could undermine aspects of India's constitutional framework.

The conclave convened legal experts, lawmakers, and civil society voices to deliberate on threats to democratic institutions.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge declared that the Constitution was under siege, asserting, "What we see today is dictatorship, not democracy."

He credited Rahul Gandhi's campaign focus on constitutional preservation for thwarting the BJP's ambition of securing 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The people denied them even a simple majority," Kharge said, adding that the BJP's intent to remove 'Secular' and 'Socialist' from the 'Preamble' was a clear ideological signal.

Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi, in a message read by veteran party leader Salman Khurshid, traced the Congress' foundational role in shaping India's constitutional vision.

She accused the BJP-RSS of attempting an "ideological coup," replacing democratic pluralism with a theocratic corporate state.

"Their forebears glorified Manusmriti and rejected the tricolour," she said, warning that the current regime seeks to dismantle pillars of equal citizenship.

Veteran Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, chairing the conclave, described the Constitution as "a living, beating heart of our democracy". He emphasised that constitutional values—Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity—were "gasping for air". The conclave featured five thematic sessions on federalism, judicial independence, social justice, and institutional accountability.

The Chief Ministers from Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh joined 41 distinguished speakers, including retired judges, legal scholars, and human rights defenders.

The Congress reiterated its commitment to defending constitutional morality and democratic accountability.

"We were not scared of the British Empire -- why would we fear the BJP?" Rahul Gandhi remarked, holding up a copy of the Constitution.

