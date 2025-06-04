Congress constitutes disciplinary action committee of Andhra Pradesh unit

Amaravati, June 4 All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the Disciplinary Action Committee.

Lingamshetty Eswara Rao has been named as the chairman of the disciplinary committee, which will have six members.

The AICC named the following leaders as members of the panel. Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Shaik Mastan Vali, Merajothu Surya Nayak, Udatha Venkata Rao Yadav, Syed Javeed Anwar and Arigela Aruna Kumari.

Meanwhile, APCC president Y. S. Sharmila has said that the one-year rule of the NDA in the state is like a distortion of the public mandate, which had brought mad, corrupt and anarchic rule to an end. She alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu-led government wasted a year in the name of reconstruction.

In her post on ‘X’, Sharmila said the coalition government threw ‘Super Six’ promises to the wind. “They stalled development on the pretext of debts and brought public welfare, citing lack of funds,” she said.

The state Congress chief alleged that the NDA government imposed a burden on the people by hiking the electricity tariff. She asked what happened to the promises made by the Centre to the state in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“The state government did not even ask for the special category status, which was promised by the Centre. When the BJP at the Centre betrayed the state by bringing down the height of the Polavaram project, the state government did not open its mouth,” said Sharmila.

The Congress leader said it was promised to revive the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, but 4,000 employees were removed from their jobs.

Sharmila alleged that the coalition meted out grave injustice to Muslims by supporting the Waqf Amendment Act. She said that today is not a public mandate day, but today is Andhra Pradesh betrayal day. She alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan betrayed the people.

Targeting former chief minister and her brother Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she remarked that everyone in the state knows who has the patent right to the term ‘backstabbing’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor