Congress constructed new things for families, this govt builds monuments of national importance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Congress government constructed new things only for their families after independence while his government is building monuments of national importance.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Circuit House near Somnath Temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking and building new places of pride, giving them grandeur.

"After Independence, new things were constructed only for a few families from Delhi. But today the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking, building new places of pride, giving them grandeur. It is our own government that built Babasaheb Memorial in Delhi. It is our own government that built the APJ Abdul Kalam memorial in Rameshwaram. Similarly, the places associated with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Shyamji Krishna Varma have been given grandeur. Adivasi museums are also being built across the country to bring forth the glorious history of our tribal society," said PM Modi.

He further said that the initiatives like Incredible India and Dekho Apna Desh are opening up the endless possibilities in the tourism sector.

"Today, the development of tourist centres is not just a part of the government scheme, but a campaign of public participation. The development of our cultural heritage is a great example," he added.

The Prime Minister also enumerated four steps to boost the tourism sector.

"In today's time, four things are necessary to increase tourism. These 4 Ss are essential to boost our tourism sector. Swachhta; Suvidha: i.e increased facilities, be it infrastructure or transport; Samay: People want to cover many places in lesser time; and Soch: We need new innovative thinking that is also rooted in our cultural heritage," said PM Modi.

He further said that today the country is looking at tourism in a holistic way.

"Improved transport facilities, promenades, parking and tourist facilitation centre, waste management facilities reflect our efforts towards strengthening our tourist facilities for people," he added.

The Prime Minister further urged people to travel and discover their own roots by visiting hidden gems of India.

"Vocal for Local is not limited to buying local products. I urge you, before you think of travelling abroad, travel and discover your roots by visiting hidden gems of India," said PM Modi.

( With inputs from ANI )

