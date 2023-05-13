Congress credits Rahul Gandhi for party's resurgence in Karnataka as BJP faces defeat

The Indian National Congress (INC) has crossed well over the halfway mark in the Karnataka assembly poll results 2023, as most exit polls had predicted, as the counting of votes in the 224-member Karnataka Vidhan Soudha (state legislative assembly) elections were underway after starting at 8 am on Saturday, May 13. With Congress leading in Karnataka assembly elections, the grand-old party leaders have claimed that they are coming in the state with full majority. Congress credited Rahul Gandhi for party's resurgence. The INC or Congress was leading in 114 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 86seats. JDS was ahead in 18 seats. After a fierce electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and JD(S), the counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is being held today. The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will cross the "magic number" with a clear majority. "We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies". On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, Mr Bommai said the grand old party will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties. The voting passed off peacefully on May 10 with a record voting turnout of 73.19 per cent, surpassing the 72.36 per cent recorded in 2018.The high-command of Congress, headed Mallikarjun Kharge, has called for a meeting in Bangalore this evening. Kharge, along with three observers, will interact with elected MLAs to gather feedback on potential chief ministerial candidate.

