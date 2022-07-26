Congress criticizes BJP for denying permission to protest at Rajghat

As ED is questioning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the party on Tuesday slammed BJP for not allowing to stage a protest at Rajghat. AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said at a press conference that “If major opposition parties and members of Parliament cannot stage a one-day protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, how can democracy be kept alive? We want to make the BJP understand that democracy has two wheels – the ruling and the opposition... If any wheel slips out, the vehicle of democracy will stop immediately."

Earlier, Congress has announced that the leaders will stage ‘peaceful protests’ across the nation in front of statues of Mahatma Gandhi “We were assured that permission will be given for staging a peaceful protest at Rajghat. But later the police denied permission and suggested to go to interior areas of Rajghat where media will not be allowed. Denied permission to pitch tents, connect mics and bring in people in buses,” Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said.

Sonia Gandhi has appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Tuesday, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, due to which the Congress has planned on staging a “satyagraha” in Delhi headquarters.

The ED questioned Rahul Gandhi for four days. Priyanka Gandhi also went to the ED's office with Rahul. Congress had opposed Rahul's ongoing interrogation by the ED. Former Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started the newspaper 'National Herald'. This was considered to be the mouthpiece of the Congress. The newspaper closed shortly after. However, in 2012, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Young India re-acquired the rights to the newspaper. But it was not started. BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had alleged that he had taken assets worth Rs 1,600 crore for just Rs 50 lakh. An inquiry is underway into the matter.