Congress Criticizes BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' Social Media Campaign, Alleges Diversion from Real Issues

The Congress took a dig at the BJP for its campaign where leaders appended "Modi Ka Parivar" to their names on social media profiles. The Congress accused them of diverting attention from real issues and resorting to such tactics as the INDIA bloc was gaining momentum. The opposition party pointed out figures like Ajay Mishra Teni, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and billionaire Gautam Adani as the real family of the Prime Minister.

The BJP rallied around Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with "Modi Ka Parivar" (Modi's family) on Monday, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, Farmers are in debt, youths are unemployed, labourers are helpless, and the country is being looted by Modi’s real family. The Congress social media handles ran a hashtag ‘Modi ka asli parivar’ and pointed to his ties with Adani.

Gandhi also shared an image of himself addressing Parliament, where he displayed a photograph of Modi traveling with Adani on a plane. When questioned about the BJP's campaign, Congress General Secretary for Organisation, K C Venugopal, informed reporters, You could observe the public's enthusiasm in Patna yesterday. Every day, the INDIA bloc is expanding, which is why BJP members are getting agitated.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, Do the women of Manipur find a place in Modi ka Parivar? Will the PM call the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi his Parivar? What about the unemployed youth forced to commit suicide every day – why won’t the PM call them his Parivar?” The reality is, this government only works for the PM’s cronies, protects those accused of heinous crimes and inducts leaders they themselves labelled as corrupt. That is #ModiKaAsliParivar, he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the BJP, saying now they cannot talk about parivarvaad (nepotism) Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera said, “Waiting for Upendra Rawat, Pawan Singh & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to add Modi Ka Pariwar to their bio.” Later, Khera shared a screenshot of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s bio on X with the suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ added to it. “Modi Ka Pariwar welcomes Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” Khera said in a post on X.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, along with BJP chief J P Nadda, were joined by party members nationwide in declaring themselves as "Modi Ka Parivar" on their social media profiles. This move came as the ruling party launched a vigorous counter-attack on the opposition.