Congress decries fresh violence in Manipur, says only discussion with PM can find solution

New Delhi, Dec 5 With fresh violence in Manipur claiming 13 more lives, the Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre saying the continuance of violence in the northeastern state is "unforgivable" and that only a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi can find a solution to the conflict which is acceptable to all stakeholders.

In a post on X, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The continuance of violence in Manipur for 7 months is unforgivable. A reported gunfight has resulted in the death of 13 more people. More than 60,000 people have been displaced in the past 215 days. The living condition of the internally displaced people in the relief camp is inhuman and far from satisfactory."

Firing salvos at the government, the Congress leader said, "Three questions -- Who is responsible for the complete demolition of law and order in the state? Who is responsible for the Chief Minister brazening it out and sticking to his untenable position? Why has the Peace Committee constituted by the Union Government not done any visible work to restore peace, normalcy and harmony in Manipur?"

"The Congress party along with several political parties in Manipur have demanded, and again repeat, that only a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister can find a solution to the conflict which is acceptable to all stakeholders. We sincerely hope that he obliges," he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed the government and said that the situation in Manipur continues to be far from normal and the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on the issue, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state.

"It has been 7 months now. The situation in Manipur continues to be far from normal. Just yesterday came news of a fresh round of violence which took the lives of thirteen people. Earlier, a public sector bank had been looted and some Rs 18 crore carried off," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said: "The Home Minister claims peace has returned but ground realities are to the contrary. And of course, the Prime Minister carries on with his inexplicable silence on Manipur, along with his refusal to meet with Manipuri leaders or visit the state."

The remarks came after the security forces on Monday recovered 13 bodies of unidentified persons from Lithithu village of Manipur's Tengnoupal district, which shares a border with Myanmar.

Sources said that the bodies were recovered after the security forces reached the forested village after a heavy gun fight between the rival group in an area dominated by the Kuki tribal community. The bodies are yet to be identified.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of the people have lost their lives while over thousands have been forced to refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress has been demanding for the removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and also the imposition of the President's Rule in the state.

It has earlier also demanded to send an all-party delegation to the strife-hit northeastern state.

