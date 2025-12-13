Congress defeats not due to EVMs or SIR, but because of poor leadership: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Dec 13 BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, claiming that voices of dissent are now emerging from within the party as its leaders come to terms with repeated electoral defeats caused by poor leadership and flawed policies rather than external factors.

Speaking to IANS, Hussain said, “Voices are now beginning to emerge from within the Congress party. Congress leaders have realised that their defeats are not due to EVMs or SIR, but because of the party’s own policies and leadership.”

He asserted that Congress is suffering from a leadership vacuum and ideological confusion. “Within Congress, there is neither a clear policy nor effective leaders or leadership,” he added.

Citing recent electoral setbacks, Hussain said the party’s declining performance has demoralised its own cadre. “After being reduced to zero seats in Delhi, winning just six in Bihar, and suffering defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana, many Congress members have begun to lose faith in the party. As a result, questions are now being raised from within the Congress itself,” he said, suggesting that internal dissatisfaction is now out in the open.

The BJP spokesperson said the Congress leadership continues to look for excuses rather than introspect on why voters are repeatedly rejecting the party. He added that the public has lost confidence in Congress due to its inconsistent stand on national issues and lack of a credible alternative vision for governance.

Commenting on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks, Hussain strongly endorsed the message of patriotism. “Everyone should have a sense of patriotism. The country is moving forward, and without patriotism, it cannot progress,” he said. He also took a swipe at those who oppose national slogans. “There are many people here who oppose ‘Vande Mataram’ and have a problem saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai.’ This cannot continue,” Hussain remarked.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at a programme in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to mark the 115th anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s song ‘Sagar Pran Talamala’, stressed that the nation must always be placed above everything else. He said this was a time to live for India, not to die, underlining that patriotism should be reflected in everyday conduct and constructive work for the country.

