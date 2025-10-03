Congress defends Rahul Gandhi over ‘Attack on Democracy’ remarks, cites instances of 'democratic erosion '

New Delhi, Oct 3 The Congress on Friday came out in defence of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following his recent remarks on the "attack on democracy" in India, seeking to highlight several instances where the democratic fabric of the nation is being weakened.

At an interaction held at EIA University in Colombia, Rahul Gandhi expressed serious concerns about the state of democracy in India.

Gandhi said: "India has many religions, traditions, and languages. A democratic system provides a place for everyone. But right now, the democratic system is under attack from all sides."

Supporting the claims, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi told IANS: "The country’s democracy is deteriorating. Rahul Gandhi has never used such harsh words lightly. For instance, farmers protested peacefully for two years; doesn’t that indicate a weakening of democracy when their voices were suppressed? In Pahalgam, innocent people are being arrested and jailed arbitrarily. Isn’t that a threat to democratic values?"

"The enforcement of the Waqf Act in certain ways also raises concerns. Additionally, the Special Intensive Revision exercise led to the deletion of 70 lakh votes. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that before the current government came to power, people felt pride in India. What could be a bigger attack on democracy than this? Before accusing Rahul Gandhi, the BJP should answer these fundamental questions," he added.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on foreign trips post-2014.

"The Prime Minister once said that before 2014, people born in India did not feel strong or proud. Implicitly, he questioned where Indians were born, suggesting a lack of pride in their own country. He also claimed that India saw no development in the 70 years prior to his tenure. When a Prime Minister travels abroad and makes such statements about his own nation, it creates a perception that undermines national pride and democracy. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks are simply an articulation of these ongoing challenges. Whether in elections or governance, democracy and its traditions are facing unprecedented challenges. The government stifles dissent, and the Prime Minister’s silence with the media for 11 years does not give a good sign for democratic transparency.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam offered a sharp rebuttal, saying: "Democracy is not in danger in India, it is the Congress Party that is in danger. Rahul Gandhi’s global campaign warning that democracy is at risk is more about protecting his party’s dwindling fortunes than about the nation’s democracy. He uses the guise of democracy to damage India’s image internationally. In reality, democracy in India is thriving with widespread public support. The crisis lies within the Congress, not the democratic system."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor