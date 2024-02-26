Congress Demands Withdrawal of Agnipath Scheme

The Congress has strongly objected to the newly introduced military recruitment program 'Agnipath.' If given the chance, the party said it will reinstate permanent enlistments in India. This announcement came from Congress leader Deepender Hooda, who stated that the party demands the revocation of Agnipath and the restoration of standard army admissions.

Sachin Pilot echoed these views, expressing the Congress' ongoing disapproval of Agnipath because it conflicts with the Indian Army. In response to the controversy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, affirming the party's commitment to supporting soldiers and veterans who haven't received due recognition after serving their country.

Pawan Kheda highlighted that the entire Congress party has been opposing Agnipath since last year and took part in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to advocate for the rights of young people and farmers facing hardships.

मोदी सरकार ने 14 जून, 2022 को अग्निपथ योजना की घोषणा की थी। सरकार का यह निर्णय एकतरफा था।



इसमें कहा ये गया कि:



- सेना में भर्ती अग्निपथ योजना के माध्यम से की जाएगी।

- सेना की औसत आयु को कम और सेना का आधुनिकीकरण करना है।



What is Agnipath Program?

The Agnipath scheme is a military recruitment program launched by the Indian government in June 2022, designed to introduce short-term contracts for soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key aspects of the scheme include:

Four-year service commitment for recruits, known as 'Agniveers'. Only 25% of Agniveers will be eligible for permanent positions upon completing their service. Agniveers receive a monthly salary ranging from INR 30,000 to INR 40,000 during their service. Upon completion, they receive a 'Seva Nidhi' exit package worth approximately INR 1.71 million, split equally between their contribution and the government's contribution. The scheme aims to reduce the defense sector's salary and pension expenses, which account for nearly half of the total defense budget.

Reason for opposition

Most Agniveers will not qualify for pensions or other benefits typically associated with permanent employment. Many fear the scheme will compromise the overall strength and morale of the armed forces. Concerns exist regarding the potential negative effects on the organizational culture and cohesiveness of units. The scheme might alter the traditional regiment structure based on regional and caste affiliations. The lack of guaranteed employment beyond the initial four-year term raises questions about the scheme's sustainability and fairness.

Despite these controversies, the government maintains that the Agnipath scheme will bring a fresh perspective to the armed forces and improve their efficiency while saving costs. This scheme has led to widespread protests across India, particularly in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.