Congress deputes fact-finding team to probe women atrocities in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 19 Congress has deputed a five-member fact-finding team to Odisha to probe the recent shameful incident of a college student’s gang rape at Gopalpur in Ganjam district and the reports regarding the rising incidents of atrocities against women in the state for the last few years.

“In light of the horrific rape incident reported from Gopalpur in Odisha, the increasing cases of atrocities against women, and the disturbing number of women reported missing-numbering in the thousands over the past few years-Hon'ble Congress President has deputed a fact-finding team to visit Odisha and submit a comprehensive report on the situation,” reads an order issued by AICC on Thursday.

Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi has been appointed as the Convenor of the committee, which also comprises three women MPs - Ranjeet Ranjan, Praniti Shinde and S. Jothimani - and senior leader Shobha Oza.

The Indian National Congress on Thursday also held a press conference at the national capital over the reports regarding the rising cases of women's atrocities in Odisha.

Addressing the media persons, the President of All India Mahila Congress and the Member of Congress Working Committee, Alaka Lamba, alleged, “As many as 36,000 women and 8,400 girls are missing in Odisha. Amidst this, the question is how many women and girls the state government has so far been able to find out.”

Congress leader and MLA from Barabati-Cuttack constituency in Odisha, Sofia Firdous, launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying that since the BJP government was formed in Odisha, 28,000 women have been subjected to crimes. She questioned how many of these women have received justice so far.

“In the last 12 months, not a single investigation report has been made public. No high-level cabinet meeting has been held on this critical issue. When will the state police system be held accountable? If no concrete action is taken, these numbers will only rise. We need justice for women! We want the government to be accountable and to ensure safety and dignity for every woman!” alleged Firdous.

The BJP-led state government has been in the line of fire after the recent incident of gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach on June 15.

