Congress dharna is for Muslim reservation, says MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Aug 6 Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday alleged that the Congress party was staging a dharna in New Delhi for Muslim reservation and not for Backward Class reservation.

The Congress party under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is staging dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday to demand Presidential assent for two Bills passed by the Assembly to provide 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in education, employment and local bodies.

Bandi Sanjay, however, alleged that the Congress government was conspiring to enhance BC reservation by only 5 per cent and provide 10 per cent reservation to Muslims.

He claimed that the Congress was working to provide 100 per cent reservation to Muslims on the pretext of BCs. The MoS also claimed that there is no support from BCs to the Congress party's dharna.

The BJP leader stated that if the Congress provides 42 per cent reservation only for BCs, the BJP would extend support to the Bills.

He threw a challenge for a debate on the steps taken for the welfare of BCs. He asked if the Congress made a BC leader the Prime Minister in its 50 years of rule in the country.

“The Congress party was in power in united Andhra Pradesh for 48 years. I want to ask if it ever appointed a BC leader as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay asked the Congress if it was ready for a debate on how many BCs were inducted in the state Cabinet and how many BCs were given nominated posts.

“Will the Congress party answer how many MP seats it gave to BCs. You have no right to preach us on the welfare of BCs,” he said.

The MoS said that BJP made a BC leader the Prime Minister. There are 27 Central ministers from the BCs while chief ministers of several states are also from the BCs, he added.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to escape from its promise for BC reservation by laying the blame at the BJP's feet.

Bandi Sanjay said the Congress party would disappear from Telangana like it has disappeared from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

